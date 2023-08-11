People impacted by Ontario County flooding can apply for funding starting Friday
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Friday marks the first day that homeowners in Ontario County can apply for funding to repair their homes after the devastating flooding a month ago.
New York State recently announced $3 million in emergency assistance for eight counties effected by severe storms during the second weekend of July. You can apply here.
During those storms, officials evacuated homes in parts of Canandaigua when Sucker Brook.