PGA donates $250K to Genesee Valley Golf Course

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The PGA is donating $250,000 to Genesee Valley Golf Course.

The organization announced on Tuesday that it plans to fund a new practice facility including a space to practice putting and chipping.

“It’ll be welcoming and inviting to all and then will serve all our programming through there,” said a statement from the PGA.

The funding is part of a PGA initiative to restore public golf courses and as a thank you to the Rochester community for being hospitable hosts of the 2023 PGA Championship. The PGA said it wants to leave a lasting impact on communities that host its tournaments by making golf more accessible.

The organization thanked members of the PGA Western New York Section, including executive director Victoria Schiro, and others for their support.

“We can make millions of lives better through this game,” the PGA said.

The Genesee Valley Golf Course features a scenic view of the Genesee River. It’s divided by East River Road and its “Old Course”, built in 1899, is one of the oldest in U.S. according to the county’s website.

The “New Course”, built to the south. is more friendly for beginner golfers but also offers challenges such as small target greens and demanding tee shots. You can book tee times here.

The Genesee Valley Golf Course is one of three public golf courses in Monroe County, which recently received a combined $1 million in improvements.

The PGA will take place at Oak Hill Country Club. Practice rounds are this week from Monday through Wednesday and competition runs from Thursday to Sunday. News10NBC has a complete guide to the PGA Championship here.