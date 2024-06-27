Police arrest suspect in double shooting on Britton Road, victim loses unborn baby

GREECE, N.Y. — On May 1, Greece Police responded to a double shooting on Britton Road in Greece. They say it was the results of a group of teen boys fighting in the street, and the two victims were hit by bullets fired into their home.

Both victims, a man and a woman, were brought to the hospital with serious injuries. The woman lost her unborn baby from the gunfire.

At the time of the shooting, News10NBC was at the scene and spoke to other neighbors in the area.

June 27, Greece Police say they’ve arrested 27-year-old Eliezar Ortiz as a suspect in the shooting. Ortiz has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

🚨Attempted Murder Arrest🚨 On 5.1.24, @GreecePoliceNY investigated a double shooting on Britton Rd. CID Detectives worked to identify the suspects involved in a dispute that resulted in senseless violence. On 6.26.24, the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force @USMarshalsHQ pic.twitter.com/OIAiowW9Rw — Greece Police NY (@GreecePoliceNY) June 27, 2024

Ortiz was arraigned in Greece Town Court and held on $500,000 bail at the Monroe County Jail.

The victims are continuing to recover from their injuries.