Police investigate smash-and-grab at GameStop in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary on Friday morning at the GameStop on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit.

It appears someone used a car to crash into the video game store in the plaza. The car’s bumper is still in front of the store and glass is scattered across the area. We’ve reached out to the Irondequoit Police Department for more details.

This is the latest in a series of smash-and-grabs around the region. On Thursday, three businesses in Rochester, including the Montage Music Hall, were intentionally damaged by cars. Police say a stolen Kia was found at the scene of one of the burglaries.

In late March, dirt bikes were stolen at Filer’s Powersports in Macedon, Wayne County. Police say the suspects used a truck to smash through the business’s garage door and then loaded the bikes into the truck. Also in March, the owner of The Lash Trap in Rochester spoke out after her beauty salon was targeted by a smash-and-grab.