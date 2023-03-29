Despite smash-and-grab prevention efforts, Filer’s Powersports burglarized anyway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Another smash-and-grab to report, this time in Wayne County.

Filer’s Powersports on Route 31 in Macedon was hit not once, but twice.

The employees at Filer’s Powersports actually tried to prevent themselves from becoming the latest victims in these smash-and-grab burglaries by blocking their front doors with a pick-up truck. The alleged thieves were still able able to get inside anyway.

A smashed-in garage door at the side of Filer’s Powersports showroom remains after a truck was used to break into the business early Wednesday morning. Macedon police say it happened sometime between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Sales Manager Shaun Magure tells News10NBC several people got out of two cars, went inside and grabbed some dirt bikes, and loaded them in the truck. The alleged suspects drove off, then returned later to steal a few more dirt bikes. Maugre believes up to 10 “brand-named” bikes were stolen. Magure thinks that those responsible for the thefts have visited the store before the burglaries, and only targeted primarily Yamaha’s and Suzuki’s model dirt bikes that do not require a key to start. Damage and theft estimates right now are around $100,000.

“We got probably 10 to $15,000 on the garage door, building stuff, we’re still taking a count for the dirt bike costs. We’re probably close to 75 to $80,000 in theft range,” says Magure.

This is the second time Filer’s has been burglarized in the past six months. They are offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of these suspected thieves. The Macedon Police Department is partnering with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and State Police to investigate. They’re also asking home and business owners in the area to review surveillance video.