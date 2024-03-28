Deadline is Monday for RCSD to share proposed budget with the public

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is preparing to present its proposed budget for the 2024-2025 school year to the public.

It comes shortly after superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso announced that he would leave the district for another role. In a news conference on Wednesday, Peluso said it “wasn’t an easy decision” to leave RCSD and the district would continue to work to pass a budget. Peluso’s last day with the district will be June 30.

Deadline is Monday, April 1 for the district to present the proposed budget, state monitor findings, and any budget amendments to the public on the district’s website. After that, there will be a public budget hearing on Wednesday, April 10.

Here are some other important dates for the budget process:

Wednesday, April 17: First budget deliberation session

Wednesday, April 24: Second budget deliberation session

Wednesday, May 1: Third budget deliberation session

Friday, May 3: Board Memo w/ Summary sent to the Administration

Tuesday, May 7: Special board meeting for budget adoption

Thursday, May 9: Summary of 2024-25 RCSD Budget Transmittal and Final 2024-25 RCSD Budget due to City Hall (At least 33 days before City Council vote)

The City Council will vote on the budget on a date set by the city. The draft of the budget and district profile was summitted to the RCSD Board of Education on March 21. You can learn more here.