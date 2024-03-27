RCSD superintendent on announcing departure: ‘This wasn’t an easy decision’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dr. Carmine Peluso, the Rochester City School District superintendent, said it “wasn’t an easy decision” to leave the district for another role.

He and RCSD Board President Cynthia Elliott spoke at a news conference on Wednesday morning about the search for a new superintendent and about how Peluso’s departure will impact the district. Peluso will begin his new role on July 1 as the superintendent of the Churchville-Chili Central School District.

Peluso said it was a difficult decision because he has worked for RCSD for 14 years and his wife has been a teacher in the district for 28 years.

“I have some relationships in this district that previous superintendents haven’t had and that makes it difficult for the staff,” he said. “…I made a decision for me and what was best for myself and my family.”

Elliot said the board will work to maintain a smooth transition as Peluso leaves. She said that Peluso has hired many great staff members. After Peluso’s last day on June 30, the board will appoint an interim superintendent as they work with a search firm to find a replacement.

“By working together, we can assure that the best interest to our students, staff, and community are upheld. The actions that we take today are an investment in tomorrow,” Elliot said.

Peluso said the board leadership has been great during his time. He said the district still plenty of work to do, such as prepare for the reconfiguration plan to close 11 schools and five buildings. The district will also soon unveil its proposed 2024-25 budget.

“We have a great team here, a committed team of executive teachers, staff, central office, that are going to continue to do that work,” Peluso said.

Elliot said the district will work to maintain communication with families to address any challenges ahead.