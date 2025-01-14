Real ID deadline set for May 7, but TSA may give flyers extra time with ‘three-strike system’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has set a deadline for enforcing new “REAL ID” rules for airline passengers, but there will be some flexibility in the process.

Starting on May 7, airport security will only accept state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards that comply with the security requirements outlined in the REAL ID Act. However, federal agencies have the option to implement a “phased enforcement” approach.

This phased enforcement could include issuing “warning notices,” similar to a three-strike system, which would provide travelers additional time to meet the REAL ID requirements.

In New York, there is no additional cost to upgrade to a REAL ID. To learn how to get a REAL ID, see New York State Department of Motor Vehicles’ instructional video below:

