HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Deputies made over 30 arrests, served 20 warrants, recovered a stolen car, and issued two traffic tickets after a detail in Henrietta in November.

One of the arrestees was familiar to deputies — 38-year-old Jonathan Rivera-Lopez — who deputies say hit a Greece Police car with a stolen car, nearly hit a deputy, and started a police chase in August. He was arrested and released without bail.

Over two months, officials say River-Lopez stole two cars from the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, and three more cars from businesses on Scottsville Road.

Deputies found him on October 24 driving recklessly in a stolen Ford Bronco, starting another police chase.

Rivera-Lopez wasn’t arrested until the end of November, during MCSO’s detail.

The Henrietta detail on November 25 and 26 focused on retail stores. Deputies say Rivera-Lopez showed up in a stolen car, committed larceny, and was arrested shortly after.

“The criminal activity and threat to the community committed by Jonathan Rivera-Lopez could have been prevented by clearly written, clean law,” said Sheriff Todd K. Baxter in MCSO’s press release. “We need well-defined dangerousness and repeat offender standards to detain individuals who are a threat to public safety.”

Rivera-Lopez is facing the following charges:

Burglary in the Third Degree (Class D-Felony)

Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (Class C-Felony)

Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (Class D-Felony) (2 Counts)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree (Class D-Felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class E-Felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree (Class A-Misdemeanor)

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Class A-Misdemeanor)

Petit Larceny (Class A-Misdemeanor) (2 Counts)

Rivera-Lopez was arraigned in Henrietta and brought to the Monroe County Jail on a $1,000 cash or $3,000 bond.

