Rich Caniglia marks 25 years at News10NBC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s not easy getting to work in the middle of the night.

But, fueled by coffee and Diet Coke, First Alert Meteorologist Rich Caniglia has been doing that for the last 10 years at WHEC to prepare you for your day.

Watch: News10NBC Today team looks back on Rich’s career

Rich Caniglia 25th anniversary at WHEC

This week, he marks his silver anniversary at the station. The New England native and Cornell grad started his career in Elmira before joining us in 1999.

Rich has become an important part of what makes News10NBC so successful. We hope he’s become an important part of your lives, whether it’s on air, online, in the community giving back, or teaching students about the weather.

We appreciate his knowledge, passion, friendship, and quick wit, and we look forward to celebrating his 50th anniversary!