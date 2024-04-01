RMSC and Strong Museum will hold eclipse celebrations throughout this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Both the Rochester Museum and Science Center and the Strong National Museum of Play are holding celebrations this week ahead of the total solar eclipse.

RMSC’s Solar Week will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, April 1 through Friday, April 5. Then, RMSC will hold a three-day festival leading up to the eclipse on Monday, April 8.

During Solar Week, there will be eclipse-themed chalk art, a chance to make a pinhole viewer to safely see the eclipse, and a chance to learn about the features of the moon. There will also an astronaut training obstacle course. You can get tickets here.

Strong Museum’s Solar Spectacular runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, April 1 through eclipse day. There will be spaced-themed displays, play with the planets, and a chance to remodel a space rover.

The celebration also includes an astronaut training camp where guests can work with control panels, do research on moon rocks, and strap into the spaceship. There will also be space-themed arcade machines in eGameRevolution.

On eclipse day at RMSC, there will be crafts in the Play Lab. Guests can learn about the science of the eclipse from astrophysicist Kamryn Griffith. There will also be eclipse glasses available for guests. You can get tickets here.

News10NBC is Rochester’s Eclipse Headquarters. You can see our complete eclipse coverage here and a list of more eclipse viewing parties here. The skies will start to darken in Rochester at 2:07 p.m. Totality will begin at 3:20 p.m. and will last for 3 minutes and 38 seconds in the city.