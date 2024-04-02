Rochester Eclipse: BBB warns about eclipse glasses and home rental scams

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Better Business Bureau is warning people about scammers that may take advantage of the eclipse, which will darken the skies over Rochester on Monday, April 8.

The BBB warns of scammers listing home rentals with fake addresses, for properties that don’t actually exist, to take advantage of people traveling to see the eclipse.

The BBB says other scammers are also making knockoff eclipse glasses which could be dangerous to your eyes. Katarina Schmieder of the bureau explains how you can tell if your glasses are legitimate.

“I know that the American Astronomical Society has said that they’re seeing counterfeit glasses pop-up,” she said. “There are a couple of things people are encouraged to look for, as they purchase their glasses. Number one, you want to make sure that they’re ISO certified. It will be clearly stated on the inside of the glasses. Number two, you just want to make sure that they actually look safe to you.”

The International Standards Organization (ISO) is the group that published standards for looking at the sun in 2015. You can get eclipse glasses at the Rochester Museum and Science Center gift shop and the front desk at the planetarium for $2.50. You can see a list of dozens of other locations across the region where you can buy the glasses here.

News10NBC is Rochester’s Eclipse Headquarters. You can see our complete eclipse coverage here and a list of more eclipse viewing parties here. The skies will start to darken in Rochester at 2:07 p.m. Totality will begin at 3:20 p.m. and will last for 3 minutes and 38 seconds in the city.