Rochester eclipse: NASA astronaut will speak at RMSC the day of the eclipse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A NASA astronaut will speak at the Rochester Museum and Science Center during a festival to celebrate the total solar eclipse.

Dr. Lee Morin will be at the museum on eclipse day, Monday, April 8, for a meet and greet in the morning and a talk at the main stage shortly before the eclipse. You can learn more about his visit and the three-day festival here.

Morin, a New Hampshire native, flew aboard the space shuttle mission STS-110 to the International Space Station in 2002. His mission was the first time the station’s robotic arm was used for spacewalking.

Morin performed two spacewalks during the STS-110 mission totaling more than 14 hours. He is currently working for the NASA Exploration Branch on the Orion Multipurpose Crew Vehicle.

