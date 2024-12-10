Rochester father charged with kidnapping his child at gunpoint

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Malik Breedlove faced arraignment Tuesday morning on kidnapping charges.

Breedlove is accused of abducting his five-year-old child at gunpoint early Monday morning. According to police, he arrived at the child’s home on Fifth Street and forced his way inside.

Officers quickly located Breedlove and the child near Central Park and Niagara Street. Upon arrest, police reportedly found a loaded gun in Breedlove’s possession.

The child is safe, and Breedlove now faces charges of kidnapping and forceful entry.

