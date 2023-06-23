Rochester jazz festival: Friday’s opening features jazz guitar legend and free shows

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s a star-studded lineup for the 2023 CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival, which begins Friday. The festival runs until Saturday, July 1.

On opening night, jazz guitar legend Pat Metheny, who burst onto the scene in the 1970s, will perform at Kodak Hall. In addition, award-winning jazz vocalist Gabrielle Cavassa of New Orleans will take the stage at Max of Eastman Place. You can see the full festival lineup and get tickets here.

This year is the 20th anniversary of the festival. The lineup includes 300 acts across 19 venues. More than 100 of the shows are free, including the headliners who will take the stage at Parcel 5 behind the view of downtown. There will also be plenty of free performances at the Gibbs Steet Stage, Wegmans Pavilion, and other locations.

On Friday, some free performances include:

CSE Music School Band: 4:30 p.m. at the Gibbs Street Stage

Honeoye Falls Lima High School Jazz Band: 5:15 p.m. at Gibbs Street Stage

Eastman Youth Jazz Orchestra With Herb Smith: 6 p.m. at the Gibbs Street Stage

All in Brass Band: 6 p.m. at the Rochester Regional Health Big Tent on East Main Street

iGNiTE Reggae Band: 7 p.m. and again at 9 p.m. at the Wegmans Pavilion at East Avenue and Chesnut Street

Eldorado Slim Featuring Scott Sharrard of Little Feat: 7:30 p.m and again at 9:30 p.m. at the Gibbs Street Stage

Jam Session with Mike Cottone: 10:30 p.m. at Hyatt Regency Rochester Astor on Main

Jazz festival executive director and producer Marc Iacona said the 20th anniversary is something to celebrate.

“We are also dedicated to working with dozens of local businesses, creating an economic impact of almost over 200 million dollars in the past 20 years,” he said.

Producer and Artistic Director John Nugent said the milestone didn’t come without some challenges.

“Due to COVID, we came back after two years off and did nine nights. That was federally supported, but the government wasn’t able to support again this year,” he said.

He said there was a moment where nine days didn’t seem possible. But thankfully, some local sponsors stepped up to help.

“Wegmans stepped up to allow us to continue that process,” said Nugent.

“Because of the support that we’ve had, from our family members to our teams behind the scene making everything happen, we couldn’t have done it without you and this is a very unique event that’s happening in this town,” said Iacona.

Mayor Malik Evans said it’s also an opportunity to celebrate diversity, drawing residents and musicians from near and far.

“One of the ways you drive out darkness, is by having light, and the Jazz Fest is a great light for this city,” he said. “It’s a great light because it allows us to showcase what many of us already know about Rochester.”

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, who will close out the festival with a free show at Parcel 5, most recently performed at the festival in 2019 and drew thousands. Other free headlines include St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes, and the Artimus Pyle Band Celebrating Lynyrd Skynyrd.