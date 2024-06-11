Rochester Red Wings kick off annual ‘Intentional Walk’ to raise money for local charities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Red Wings are lacing up their sneakers for a good cause with the third annual “Intentional Walk” that kicked off Tuesday morning at Innovative Field.

For six days, Red Wings staff and community members will walk or run on a treadmill set up in the concourse. The event raises money for two different charities: the Wegmans Child-Life Program at Golisano Children’s Hospital and ROC Dog, which provides therapy dogs throughout Western New York.

“It’s a great way for us to raise money and awareness for two great causes in our community,” said Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason. “We’re excited to get out there and put in some miles for the kids and the dogs.”

The Intentional Walk ends Sunday at the Red Wings home game. The team has set a goal of at least 500 miles during the six-day walk.

“We’ve had great support from the community in the past, and we’re hoping to see even more people come out and join us this year,” Mason said. “Every mile counts, and every dollar raised goes directly to these important programs.”

Those interested in participating can sign up for a time slot on the Red Wings website or make a donation to support the cause. The Wegmans Child-Life Program provides support and resources for children and families during hospital stays, while ROC Dog brings the comfort and joy of therapy dogs to those in need throughout the region.

