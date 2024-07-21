Rochester voters, local lawmakers react to Biden’s race withdrawal

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — President Joe Biden will not be on your ballot in November. Biden announced he is dropping out of the 2024 Presidential race on Sunday afternoon. He has since endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the role.

Biden says in part, “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Here is Biden’s full statement, posted to his X account:

News10NBC’s Bret Vetter and Marsha Augustin set out to hear what the community thinks about the withdrawal.

We spoke with State Senator Jeremy Cooney shortly after the announcement was made. Senator Cooney says he was in his backyard with his family when he heard the news, and his phone starting blowing up. He says he’s happy about President Biden’s decision, and although he would have fully supported him through November, Senator Cooney thinks the president made the right decision.

Senator Cooney believe the decision will allow Democrats to get back on track and focus on beating former President Trump at the polls.

“What a historic moment for our country to elect an African American woman, to elect a woman of Indian American heritage — which is obviously deeply personal to me to serve in the highest office of our land,” says Senator Cooney. “Now is the time again to focus, to rally behind the vice president, and make sure she has the strongest team behind her, and that we can make sure we have victory in November.”

Vice President Harris has since posted on social media about the withdrawal along with former President Barack Obama and other local lawmaker. Click here to see what they have to say.

Our Marsha Augustin spoke with voters in Rochester Sunday afternoon, and heard mixed reactions.

“Well, number one, I hope he is okay,” says Rochelle Clarke. “Time is flying. And the elections are coming up — which is a concern — but life happens. It’s not really about what we could’ve done. It’s, ‘What we are going to do now?’ You know? So yeah, it’s crazy.”

I’m speechless,” says Sandra Talarico. “I’m so sorry. I think he should’ve run… really unhappy with what the Democrats have done to him. Just tearing him apart, not giving him any backing what so ever. If they didn’t want him to run, they should’ve done that at the very beginning at the end of his first term.”

News10NBC is working to hear from more voters around Rochester on the historic decision.

The Democratic Nominating Convention is now less than a month away — where delegates will officially select who will be on the ballot come November.