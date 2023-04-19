Rochester’s Dominic Pezzola takes stand in Proud Boys trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester resident Dominic Pezzola, one of five Proud Boys members on trial for the attacks on the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6, 2021, took the stand in his defense on Tuesday.

Pezzola was put on trial after a video showed him smashing a window at the Capitol building with a riot shield. The trial began nearly three months ago and closing arguments may begin soon.

Jurors will decide whether to convict Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio and his followers, including Pezzola, of seditious conspiracy. Prosecutors say the extremist group was part of a plot to stop the transfer of power from then-president Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

According to the Washington Post, Pezzola told jurors that there was no plot to interfere with the presidency. Pezzola said he “got caught up in all the craziness” and didn’t deny breaking the window. He also said he smashed the window in self-defense because “deadly force was being used against us by the police.”

Opening statements began in January for the trial in Washington’s federal court. Since then there have been arguments between the judge and defense attorneys and requests for a mistrial.