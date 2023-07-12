Rochester’s own Joywave will perform at the New York State Fair

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Joywave, Rochester’s acclaimed alternative band that has toured the world, will perform in September at the Great New York State Fair.

Joywave will bring their electric and genre-blending energy to the Chevy Court at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 3. The show is included with tickets to the fair, which will go on sale soon.

Joywave rose to stardom after their collaboration with Big Data on the 2013 hit song “Dangerous”. That was followed by the release of Joywave’s debut album “How Do You Feel Now?” which peaked at third on Billboard’s Heatseekers Album chart. Joywave’s fourth album “Cleanse”, which was released in February 2022, received acclaim for its relatable lyrics that comment on life during the pandemic and consumerism.

Since forming in Rochester in 2010, Joywave has toured with all-star musicians including Bastille, The Killers, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Bleachers, and Foals. They’re also performed on network TV shows including Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Joywave has also played plenty of local shows including closing out the 2021 Rochester Finge Festival.

“Joywave’s infectious energy fits right in with what atmosphere that the fair is all about – and we hope New Yorkers feel a sense of pride when watching this homegrown talent,” said Sean Hennessey, interim director of the New York State Fair.

The Chevrolet Music Series at the state fair features 48 acts across 12 days including another internationally recognized musician from Rochester, Danielle Ponder. She will perform on Wednesday, August 30 at 1 p.m. at the Chevy Court.

You can see a full list of performers at the Chevy Court here and Subaru Park here. Tickets to the fair are $6 for adults. They’re free for anyone 12 or younger and 65 years old or older.