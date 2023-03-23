Rochester-based singer Danielle Ponder will perform at State Fair in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Acclaimed Rochester-based singer Danielle Ponder will perform at the New York State Fair.

She will perform at the Chevy Court Stage on Wednesday, August, 30 at 1 p.m. on the New York State Fair’s women’s day.

Ponder, a former Monroe County public defender, released her debut album “Some of Us Are Brave” last September, which blends R&B, soul, and blues across its eight tracks. News10NBC was at the release party for the album at the Record Archive.

On her website, Ponder said she chose to pursue a career in law after her brother received a 20-year sentence. Between her classes and later her cases, she wrote and performed songs and has pursed music full-time since 2018.

Ponder has performed on network TV shows including Jimmy Kimmel Live in January and Late Night with Seth Meyers right here on NBC last May. Ponder has been touring her album since Jan. 25.