RPD: Car crashes into convenience store on Culver Road during burglary

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a car intentionally crashed into a convenience store on Culver Road near Merchants Road during a burglary on Monday morning.

When RPD officers arrived around 3 a.m., the car and the suspects had already left with merchandise. Officers say they found heavy damage to the front doors where the car struck. Our photographer at the scene saw a car bumper near the area.

RPD says the store owner also responded to the burglary and confirmed that merchandise was taken from the store. Police are following up on several leads and are asking anyone who can help to call 911.

Many businesses in Rochester have suffered from recent smash-and-grabs. Earlier in April, a car crashed into a Mobile gas station in North Goodman as the owner watched on a security camera in his bedroom window.

In late March, four businesses in the Dewey Avenue area were damaged in one morning during smash-and-grabs involving cars. At least one of those burglaries involved a stolen car according to RPD. The owner of The Lash Trap spoke out in March after the beauty salon was targeted by a smash-and-grab.