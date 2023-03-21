Four businesses damaged around Dewey Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Our crew saw damage to businesses at four scenes within an hour in the Dewey Avenue area just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Our crew saw damage at these businesses:

Joe’s Kwik Mart Gas Station – 933 West Ridge Road

Puff Puff Pass Smoke Shop – 337 Driving Park Ave

Shamrock Gas Station – 735 Emerson Street

Roc-Z Convenience Store – 1325 Dewey Ave

At Puff Puff Pass Smoke Shop, the doors had heavy damage and the bumper of a Kia was left at the scene. We’ve reached out to the Rochester Police Department for more information and we’ll update this story as soon as we get a response.