RPD confiscates three illegal guns Sunday including riffle and 30-round magazines

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police made three arrests on Sunday for illegal guns including for a riffle with two 30-round magazines.

Officers stopped a car on Central Park off Second Street around 2:30 a.m. and found the riffle, loaded with nine rounds, and the magazines with an illegal round capacity. RPD says they were looking for the car because of a call for family trouble possibly involving weapons.

Officers say 23-year-old Giovanni Best was driving the car. He is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device and was taken to Monroe County Jail.

Later that night, around 8 p.m., officers recovered two handguns on St. Paul Street near Avenue A. Officers say they noticed handguns sticking out of the pocket of a teenager and a man when they stopped them for questioning.

One gun was loaded with 21 rounds and the other had 19 rounds. The 17-year-old was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and taken to the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center. The 21-year-old man was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon and was taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Police are still searching for a third person who ran from the two others as they were being arrested.

The arrests come shortly after the city released a study on where Rochester’s crime guns are coming from.