WATCH LIVE: City leaders will speak at 10 a.m. to report findings of gun trace data study

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City leaders will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Friday to announce the findings of a gun trace data report. Once the conference starts, you can watch it here.

News10NBC has reported extensively on the study the city commissioned in 2021 about the trace data for guns used in crimes. Every gun with a serial number has what is called trace data, which can determine where a gun was sold, resold, stolen, or used in a crime.

Community members including pastors and city council members are interested in seeing the trace data along with News10NBC’s Investigative Team.

