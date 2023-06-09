WATCH LIVE: City leaders will speak at 10 a.m. to report findings of gun trace data study
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City leaders will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Friday to announce the findings of a gun trace data report. Once the conference starts, you can watch it here.
News10NBC has reported extensively on the study the city commissioned in 2021 about the trace data for guns used in crimes. Every gun with a serial number has what is called trace data, which can determine where a gun was sold, resold, stolen, or used in a crime.
Community members including pastors and city council members are interested in seeing the trace data along with News10NBC’s Investigative Team.
RELATED:
- Where are the criminals in Rochester getting their illegal guns? (Nov. 2022)
- Where do the guns come from? Special unit of NYSP tracking them (Aug. 2022)
- Community leaders want to know where illegal guns come from (June 2022)
- City Council member asks “where are the guns coming from?” (June 2022)
- Most illegal guns seized in Rochester were sold in New York State (June 2022)
- Where do the illegal guns come from? (May 2022)