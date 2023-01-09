RPD officers stand outside schools in wake of shots being fired near Franklin Upper School

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department officers were outside of some Rochester city schools on Monday morning while students were arriving.

This added security comes after a 16-year-old student was tracked down and nearly hit by a gunman on the steps of his school last week.

The shooting happened Thursday morning as students arrived at the Franklin Upper School Campus on Norton Street. Police say the 16-year-old student was chased down as he approached the building. Other students were nearby at the time. No one was shot.

RCSD superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso requested that police keep an eye on school dismissals as well.