RPD: Teen found with illegal gun while sleeping inside stolen Kia

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they found a boy, 16, sleeping inside a stolen Kia with an illegal gun on Monday morning.

Officers found the car on Melville Street near Culver Road around 10:15 a.m. They say a loaded gun with a defaced serial number was on the car’s floor. Officers took the boy into custody and he was taken to Monroe County Family Court.

He is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Local leaders have raised alarms about an increase in thefts for Kia and Hyundai models because of how-to videos circulating on social media. Leaders also say the automakers failed to add proper anti-theft technology, making the cars easy to hotwire with a USB cable.