Salvation Army will give out eclipse glasses in exchange for donating food

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People can get solar eclipse glasses in exchange for donating non-perishable food items as part of the Salvation Army’s “Eclipsing Hunger” campaign.

The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester has provided nearly 5,000 eclipse glasses to local businesses for turning their locations into drop-off sites for donations. Those businesses include Ide Family of Dealerships, Boulder Coffee, Island Wraps, and Abundance Co-Op Grocery Store. You can see a complete list of drop-off locations where you can donate and get eclipse glasses here.

The donated items will go to the Salvation Army’s pantry and the goal is to get 5,000 items of food for local emergency family services.

It’s not too late for businesses in Monroe County to get eclipse glasses in exchange for setting up a donations drop-off site. Interested businesses can receive 50 eclipse glasses in each fundraiser box for $50.

You will need a pair of eclipse glasses to watch the total solar eclipse to protect your eyes while staring at the sun. Make sure your glasses are AAS/ISO certified.

