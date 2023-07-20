Second Sister of Mercy dies from injuries in Pennsylvania crash

ERIE, Pa. — A second Sister of Mercy from the Rochester area died from her injuries after Sunday’s crash in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The Sisters of Mercy announced that Joanne Deck, 75, died from her injuries on Wednesday night. She was one of the four Sisters of Mercy, three from the Rochester area, who were involved in a crash while heading to mass.

Sister Arlene Semesky, who had celebrated 60 years of a religious, also died in the crash. Troopers say Arlene was in the back seat, driver’s side, when the car was hit by a pickup truck.

Deck was a Sister of Mercy of 57 years.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester released a statement that says in part:

“The regularly scheduled 12:15 p.m. Mass today at the Diocesan Pastoral Center will be offered for the repose of the soul of Sister Joanne Deck, RSM, and for the Sisters of Mercy who mourn her loss.

Kindly remember in your prayers the souls of Sister Arlene Semesky, RSM, and Sister Joanne Deck, RSM, as well as the Sisters of Mercy community and all who were injured in the accident.”