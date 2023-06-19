Seneca County town leaders take stand against proposed Rochester-area casino

SENECA COUNTY, N,Y. – The proposed deal to build a Seneca Nation-operated casino in Rochester has caused a firestorm of opposition.

Now, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors is weighing in.

According to the Finger Lakes Times, the board is worried a Rochester casino would draw business away from del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre.

The Times says Town of Varick Supervisor Bob Hayssen called on the county to do everything it can to oppose the compact at a June 13 meeting.

He called it “dirty” and “highly corrupt.”