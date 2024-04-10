Sentencing for serial flasher from Canandaigua delayed because of miscommunication

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The sentencing for Paul Goodrell, a Canandaigua man who pleaded guilty to exposing himself multiple times, has been rescheduled for later this month because of miscommunication.

Goodrell, 54, was supposed to be sentenced on Wednesday. Instead, he will be sentenced on April 24. The Ontario County District Attorney says the sentencing was delayed because of miscommunication with the state’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision about transporting Goodrell from his prison in Elmira.

As News10NBC has reported, Goodrell admitted to public lewdness, endangering the welfare of several children, and committing a burglary as a sexually motivated felony. He pleaded guilty to all eight counts that he faced in February. He’s expected to spend seven years in prison.

Goodrell exposed himself inside a Wegmans, a Dollar Tree, and a Tops in Ontario County. Inside the Wegmans, he exposed himself to two children — one seven, one four years old. He also tried to expose himself to a child at a Walmart in Victor.

Police records say Goodrell has been exposing himself in public since at least 1989. He’s been a registered sex offender since 2010, when he broke into a girls locker room in Auburn and flashed three teens.