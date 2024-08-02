SNUG program provides crucial support for victims of community violence in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A lot of trauma has been experienced by the community following this week of violence. That’s why Rochester General Hospital has the “SNUG” program.

SNUG programs work with victims of community violence and specialize in gun and gang violence.

“Not only do we have the hospital-based SNUG program, which we are part of along with two social workers. We have a psychiatrist, I’m a therapist with the team, and then we have two social workers, Katrina and Brianna. There’s also a local community 585 SNUG Program who kind of follows and gets patients linked post-discharge from the hospital,” said Wanda Ridgeway, SNUG Program Manager at Rochester General Hospital.

SNUG also helps families connect with resources in the community.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses AI.