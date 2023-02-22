State Department of Labor will lower overtime threshold for farmers starting Jan. 2024

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Labor announced on Wednesday that the overtime pay threshold for farmers will be capped at 56 hours, starting on Jan. 1, 2024.

From there, overtime thresholds will continue to be reduced. It will be a phased-in, gradual reduction in hours.

The limit will be reduced by four hours every other year until the threshold reaches 40 hours in 2032. The New York State Department of Labor commissioner Roberta Reardon said:

“These new regulations ensure equity for farm workers, who are the very backbone of our agriculture sector. By implementing a gradual transition, we are giving farmers time to make the appropriate adjustments. These new regulations advance New York State’s continued commitment to workers while protecting our farms.”

