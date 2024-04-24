ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Strong Museum is one step closer to being recognized by Congress as the national museum of play.

The National Museum of Play Recognition Act has passed in the House after a vote with bipartisan support. Next, the bill will move to the Senate for a vote.

The bill aims to honor the museum for its role on celebrating and studying play along with inspiring children. You can read the full bill, introduced by Democratic Rep. Joe Morelle and Republican Rep. Nick Langworthy, here.

The bill comes after the Strong Museum unveiled its 90,000-square-foot expansion last June. The renovations feature new interactive exhibits and a new home for the World Video Game Hall of Fame. The museum is also the home of the National Toy Hall of Fame.