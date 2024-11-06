Suspect in 1992 cold case in court in Rochester Wednesday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 1992 cold case is moving forward, with a suspect in court in Rochester Wednesday morning.

Victoria Jobson was found murdered 30 years ago after going missing in October 1992.

Her family has been searching for answers ever since. Two months later, her body was found naked in an open field with a bag over her head. Police believe she was killed in a home and dumped in the field.

A man named Arthur Jason Jr. was picked up during a traffic stop in Livingston County on November 4, and identified as a suspect in the case. On Wednesday, he stood before a judge at Johnson’s family filed into the courtroom.

Jason jR. was arrested on a drug charge. Sheriff’s deputies saw the indictment warrant against him and held him. That’s why he was in court on the murder charge on Wednesday.

News10NBC Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean spoke with Jobson’s daughter.

“I just want to take this time to thank this current investigative team and, of course, Hillary and the DA’s office for understanding that beneath this victim, beneath those headlines there was a mom, there was a daughter, there was an aunt, a sister,” said Keisha Washington.

“I just want to say as a voice for Victoria Jobson, if you have a family member who is no longer with us and taken tragically, for the families – don’t ever, ever give up,” said Jobson’s niece, Nicole Bartell.

A second man was arrested in the case Wednesday morning in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. News10NBC will be in the courtroom for his appearance.