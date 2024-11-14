Teen facing charges after RTS bus stabbing

GREECE, N.Y. — An 18-year-old suspect appeared in court Thursday facing serious charges related to a stabbing on an RTS bus.

Nahziiryahzihn Ali has been indicted on charges of attempted murder and assault. Ali is accused of stabbing a teenager in the eye during a fight on an RTS bus in late October.

The stabbing occurred on Long Pond Road near the Mall at Greece Ridge.

The victim suffered severe injuries, raising concerns about the potential loss of his eye.

