Three members of Rochester-based Fleetwood Mac tribute band injured in crash

FARMINGTON, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester-based Fleetwood Mac tribute band The Seven Wonders were involved in a crash in Farmington on Thursday afternoon.

New York State Police say three of the four band members in the van were injured. Lead singer Kathryn Eberts, 40, was airlifted to Upstate Medical Center as a precaution for a possible spinal injury. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening. She plays the role of legendary vocalist Christine McVie within the band.

An ambulance took the other two members — Matthew Stephens, 43, who plays banjo and guitar and Matthew Ramerman, 42, who plays drums — to Strong Hospital for minor injuries.

A post on the band’s Facebook said they were traveling to a show at in Syracuse. The post reads:

“We are very sorry for cancelling our show at Middle Ages Brewing Company. Please keep us in your prayers as we were involved in a major accident on the thruway while enroute.”

New York State Police say the crash happened around 3 p.m. when the van towing a trailer went off the road. The van entered the center median, struck a tree, and overturned.

The Seven Wonders are scheduled to headline the next Party in Park on Thursday, Aug. 3 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. In 2022, the band closed out the Party in the Park series.