Tickets on sale for Amerks playoff series against Syracuse Crunch

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tickets are on sale now for the first two games in the Rochester Amerks’ playoff series against the Syracuse Crunch.

Both the Amerks and the Syracuse Crunch have a bye in the first round of the playoffs. They will face each other in the second round, the North Division Semifinals, in a best-of-five series.

The first two games of the series will be at the Blue Cross Arena. Game one will be on Friday, April 26 and the puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Game two will be on Sunday, April 28 with the puck drop at 3:05 p.m. You can get tickets here, by calling 585-454-5335, or by visiting the Blue Cross Arena Box Office. Tickets start at $20.

After that, the Amerks will head to Syracuse for the next two games on Thursday, May 2 and Saturday, May 4. If necessary, game five will be at the Blue Cross Arena on Friday, May 10.

The Amerks are the no. 2 seed in the North Division. The Syracuse are the No. 3 seed. You can learn more about the American Hockey League playoff picture here.