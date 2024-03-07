Timothy Williams will take the stand on Thursday in trial of 1984 murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Timothy Williams, the man on trial in the 1984 murder of a 14-year-old girl in Rochester, is expected to take the stand on Thursday.
You can follow News10NBC’s Hailie Higgins for the latest updates from the courtroom. Williams will testify the day after several forensic experts testified, explaining how they linked Williams to the DNA collected after the murder of Wendy Jerome.
On Thanksgiving night in 1984, Wendy went to deliver a birthday card to a friend, but she never made it back to her Denver Street home. Her body was found that night outside school 33 on Webster Avenue. Police say Jerome had been brutally and violently assaulted, with her throat slashed and her teeth knocked out.
Williams had been questioned at the time of the murder, but he was not charged in the 1980s, or the 1990s, or the 2000s, or even the 2010s, due to a lack of evidence. As the technology got more sophisticated, so did their profile. The breakthrough came in 2020, and led to Williams’ arrest.
This is the second time for this trial. The last judge, Thomas Moran, called a mistrial due to juror misconduct in December.
