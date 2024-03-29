Total Eclipse of the Heart, free adoption event for dogs, takes place April 6

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People can adopt a dog for free at the Total Eclipse of the Heart event on Saturday, April 6 – two days eclipse.

The event runs from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the outdoor play yard in Brown Square Park at the Verona Street Animal Shelter.

Anyone who adopts a dog will also get a free pair eclipse glasses and other gifts to celebrate the eclipse on April 8. People can meet, play, and bond with dogs at the play yard before adopting them. People who adopt a dog should bring a collar and a leash.

The city’s mobile R-Center will also be at the event with engaging activities for families. Petco Love, a non-profit animal welfare organization, is supporting the event. You can start the dog adoption process online here.

News10NBC is Rochester’s Eclipse headquarters. You can see our complete eclipse coverage here and a list of viewing parties and other events here.