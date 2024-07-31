Traffic stop turns dangerous: Rochester man accused of driving at police officers to be arraigned

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The man police say drove his car at police officers on Tuesday morning during a traffic stop will be arraigned Wednesday morning.

Douglas Moore will be in Rochester City Court at 9:30 a.m.

Moore is charged with reckless endangerment, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, and other traffic violations. Officers tell us they tried to stop Moore on Joseph Avenue near Vienna Street when he took off, police saying he drove at officer — one of which fired shots. No one was hurt.

News10NBC will be in court Wednesday morning, and will update this story as we learn more.