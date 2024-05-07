Two people shot on Mohawk Street amid a string of violent days

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man and woman were shot on Mohawk Street near Portland Avenue overnight following a string of violent days.

The shooting on the city’s northeast side happened just after 11 p.m. on Monday. Private vehicles took the victims, both in their 30s, to Rochester General Hospital for treatment. Both are expected to survive.

No suspects are in custody and Rochester Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

RPD Captain Ryan Tauriello says the senseless violence must stop. Less than a week ago, a man in his 30s was shot around the same intersection early Thursday morning. Tauriello said police are looking into the possibility of the two shootings being connected.

“Certainly that’s something we’re going to be looking into. Can I tie anything to it right now? No. But that’s something we’re certainly going to look into,” he said.

The shooting on Mohawk Street came the night after a triple shooting on Rialto Street on the city’s northeast side that killed two. Since Friday night, there have been six homicides and other non-fatal shootings.