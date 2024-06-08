Vets travel to National WWII Museum, as this week marks 80 years since D-Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On June 6, 1944, troops from the Allies stormed the beaches of Normandy — marking a historic battle of World War II.

June 6, 2024 marks 80 years since our troops stormed Omaha Beach in an effort to rid the rule of Nazi Germany in France. Despite finding success in the battle, thousands of casualties plagued the troops.

Groups of local WWII veterans headed to Normandy to reflect, and honor those lost. News10NBC’s Berkeley Brean spoke with a few men about their trip, and what it means to them.

One veteran from Fairport, 102-year-old “Al” Persichitti, died while traveling to attend the D-Day memorial event in Normandy this year. Berkeley spoke with Al’s guardian about his story.

Other veterans went to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans to remember D-Day, and returned home from the trip on Saturday. They were welcomed back to Rochester with a celebration at the airport.

“They really haven’t forgotten about us down there,” says one vet. “Everything they did was first class. You know, they treat you like a celebrity, really.”

On veteran named George was given an award on the trip, and felt that same celebrity-like feeling.

“We were greeted by hundreds of people who wanted autographs, wanted pictures taken,” says George.

Our Jennifer Lewke met nine World War II vets in Batavia, a few of which were apart of the historic storming of Omaha Beach. To hear their stories, click here.

As D-Day drifts farther and farther back in our history, the blood shed and bravery shown on that beach in Normandy will never be forgotten.