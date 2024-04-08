Viewers submit photos as they countdown to the total solar eclipse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s only hours before the total solar eclipse darkens the skies over Rochester on Monday. Viewers are sharing photos of how they’re celebrating the once in a lifetime event.

News10NBC is Rochester’s Eclipse Headquarters. You can see our complete eclipse coverage here and a list of more eclipse viewing parties here. The skies will start to darken in the Rochester area around 2:07 p.m. Totality will begin at 3:20 p.m. and will last for 3 minutes and 38 seconds in the city.

Alex’s 19th birthday (Credit: Jill Rider)

Herman’s Farm Market

Herman’s Farm Market

Dave “Bippy” Boyer made breakfast napkins