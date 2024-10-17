What to know about early voting in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — The election is under three weeks away, and early voting is set to open up soon.

In Livingston County, voters can head to the polls as early as October 26 at the Livingston County Board of Elections on Court Street. Early voting runs from October 26 to November 3.

Dates and hours for early voting in Livingston County:

Saturday, October 26, 2024: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 27, 2024: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, October 28, 2024: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 29, 2024: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 30, 2024: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 31, 2024: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday, November 1, 2024: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 2, 2024: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 3, 2024: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

