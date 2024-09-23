What to know about Monday’s Bills-Jaguars matchup

OCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills take the stage for Monday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars Monday night, eyeing their third win in a row.

The two teams met across the pond last season in London in an epic matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jags came out on top beating the Bills 25-20. Safe to say, the Bills are hungry for this win.

The Bills took down the Arizona Cardinals at Highmark Stadium Week 1 34-28 in less-than-impressive fashion. Week 2 brought the team to the sunshine state for a matchup against the Miami Dolphins and they brought a win back to Buffalo, 31-10.

Bills Mafia, get up and get loud. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. The game will be on ESPN, and only on CBS in Buffalo. For those without cable, the game is available on ESPN+.

The Bills currently hold the coveted first place spot in the AFC East, and the Jags are in third in the AFC South.

News10NBC’s Mat Mlodzinski will get in on the fun in Orchard Park, with an inside look at Bills Mafia gearing up as they tailgate, and his outlook on the matchup. You can catch his coverage on News10NBC at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m.