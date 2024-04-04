What to know about traveling on RTS buses on eclipse day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RTS is reminding people that there may be delays while traveling on eclipse day, Monday, April 8.

The eclipse is expected to bring an increase in traffic with an estimated up to half a million people visiting the region for the once-in-a-lifetime event. RTS is encouraging customers to allow for plenty of extra travel time.

On eclipse day, two RTS commuter routes will be canceled, the 91 Newark/Lyons and 92 Hilton/Hamlin routes. That’s because of a predicted two to five hour delay on expressways. These routes will return to regular service on Tuesday, April 9.

All other routes will run as scheduled. RTS buses will not stop during the eclipse. You can use the website 511 NY to see the latest on traffic conditions and stay up-to-date. You can also stay up-to-date on potential changes to RTS services by downloading the Transit app, signing up for text alerts, or visiting the service alerts page on the RTS website.

The skies will start to darken in Rochester at 2:07 p.m. Totality will begin at 3:20 p.m. and will last for 3 minutes and 38 seconds in the city.