Where in the world will the next total solar eclipse be?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Even though it was cloudy, seeing the skies over the Rochester area go dark in the middle of the afternoon on Monday was a sight special to many people.

The next total solar eclipse in Rochester won’t be for another 120 years. So where in the world will the next eclipse be? You would have to travel to the northern fringes of Greenland, Iceland and Spain to be in the path of totality in 2026.

Total solar eclipses happen when the moon on its path completely blocks the sun. They can occur anywhere across the globe, usually in remote areas like the South Pacific.

The next eclipse in North America won’t be until 2033 in Alaska as well as parts of Russia. Then in 2044, North Dakota and Montana, along with Greenland and western Canada, will be in the path of totality.

An eclipse on the scale of Monday’s event won’t happen again until Aug. 12, 2045. That eclipse will arrive in Northern California and travel through Utah, Colorado, and Mississippi on its way to Cape Canaveral, Florida.

