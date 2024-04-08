News10NBC’s coverage of the eclipse begins at noon; Follow along with our reporters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s the countdown until the total solar eclipse. News10NBC’s crews are heading across the Rochester region to cover the once-in-a-lifetime event. You can watch News10NBC’s live coverage starting at noon here.

All of Monroe County and most of the region will be in the eclipse’s path of totality. You can see if your area will be in the path here. On eclipse day, skies will start to get dark at 2:07 p.m. Totality starts at 3:20 p.m. and will last for 3 minutes and 38 seconds in the city. Skies will return to normal around 4:33 p.m.

Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke is in Brockport, which will get an extra five seconds of totality compared to the city because it’s in the exact center of the path of totality. A number of people have already set up chairs for eclipse viewing.

We are on the center line at @Brockport! A number of people already have their chairs setup and spaces secured but so far, there’s plenty of room! Very little traffic getting here (so far). Look for our live coverage starting at noon on @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/RuXFzfiomW — Jennifer Lewke (@WHEC_JLewke) April 8, 2024

Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean is at Parcel 5, which will be the site of the “Party in the Dark”. The party will include food trucks, local craft beer, and activities. It runs from noon to 4 p.m.

This is Parcel 5, the site of the city’s Party in the Dark. This is my eclipse day HQ today. Crews are setting up now. Food trucks here. A few have arrived to get the ADK chairs around fire pits. @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/6FPMxkMX6j — Berkeley Brean (@whec_bbrean) April 8, 2024

News10NBC’s Hailie Higgins will be live from the Rochester Museum and Science Center, which is celebrating the eclipse with a day full of activities. It’s a continuation of the festival that started over the weekend.

In addition, First Alert Meteorologist Stacey Pensgen and News10NBC anchor Nikki Rudd will broadcast live from Innovative Field.