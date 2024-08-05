Rush-Henrietta grad will compete at Olympics on Monday; How to watch

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rush-Henrietta graduate will represent Jamaica on Monday in the semi-finals on the 200-meter dash at the Olympic games.

Lanae-Tava Thomas has won 11 state titles between jumps and sprints. Now, she competing with the best across the globe in Paris. The semi-finals will begin at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time. You can stream the competition live on Peacock or follow the results here.

News10NBC spoke with Thomas after she qualified for the Olympics about her journey. After graduating from Rush-Henrietta, Thomas finished top ten in track history in three different categories. After transferring to Texas, she won bronze at the Big 12 Championship.

During the first round the 200-meters at the Olympic, Thomas finished second in her heat with a time of 22.70 seconds. If Thomas makes it to the finals, she will run on Tuesday at 3:40 p.m.