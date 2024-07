ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester native Lanae-Tava Thomas has qualified for the Jamaican track team at the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics.

Lanae-Tava Thomas made the women’s Olympic track team for Jamaica today in the 200! @SecVAthletics @jjDandC pic.twitter.com/vvJ2gPn5UR — Rush-Henrietta Athletics (@RushAthletics) July 1, 2024

Thomas finished 2nd in the women’s 200 meter run with a time of 22.34 seconds at trials on Sunday. A Section V Hall of Famer, Thomas holds five Section records and one state record.

